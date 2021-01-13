Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 54,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

