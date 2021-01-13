Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Down to $62.00

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $59.22. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.27. The stock has a market cap of £35.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

