Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Down to $71.20

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.20, but opened at $67.00. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 49,033 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £127.47 million and a PE ratio of -25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($114,972.56). Also, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

