Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys Shares of 52,176 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.01. 7,134,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

