Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys Shares of 7,110 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.52. 8,414,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,484,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average of $170.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.97 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,655 shares of company stock worth $215,763,693 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

