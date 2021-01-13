Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after buying an additional 93,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 11,679,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.