Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 4,296,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

