Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.06. 1,042,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

