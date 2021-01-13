Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $212,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

