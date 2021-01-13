Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

