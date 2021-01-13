Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.37. 208,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 103,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research analysts have commented on ABST shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.84 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.