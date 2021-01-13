AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 10.9%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 1,194,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 316,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

