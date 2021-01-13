Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.86-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.3-583.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.54 million.Acacia Communications also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.88-0.97 EPS.

Shares of ACIA opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

