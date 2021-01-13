Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of ACIA opened at $85.23 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,833 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $969,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

