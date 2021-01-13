Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 78,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.