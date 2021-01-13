Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.25. The company has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

