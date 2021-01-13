Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.74. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 261,071 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

