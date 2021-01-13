Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 386,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,615. The company has a market capitalization of $422.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.