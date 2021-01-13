Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.33. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,244. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

