Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

