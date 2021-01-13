Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

