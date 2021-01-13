Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 147,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.