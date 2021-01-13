Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 301.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 586,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,673,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. 54,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

