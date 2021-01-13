Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 103,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

