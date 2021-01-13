Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 20,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,314. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.