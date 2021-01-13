Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $839.36. The stock had a trading volume of 635,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $665.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $795.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.06, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

