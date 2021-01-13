Actinium Market Cap Hits $226,210.26 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Actinium has a total market cap of $226,210.26 and approximately $148,289.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,645,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

