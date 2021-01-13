AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AT. Eight Capital lifted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE AT opened at C$17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$929.86 million and a PE ratio of 568.06. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$149,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,395,700. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Insiders sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646 over the last quarter.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

