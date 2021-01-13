AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AT traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.35. The company had a trading volume of 356,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,563. The stock has a market cap of C$916.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.16. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.