Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $31.67. Acutus Medical shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $2,235,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

