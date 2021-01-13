Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

