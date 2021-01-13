Addison Capital Co Buys 1,700 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 1.6% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 1,272,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

