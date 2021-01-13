Addison Capital Co Invests $663,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. CSFB reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

NYCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.