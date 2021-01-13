Addison Capital Co Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 4.9% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.64. 4,125,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

