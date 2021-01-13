Addison Capital Co Takes $262,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,111. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.