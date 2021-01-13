adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,987. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

