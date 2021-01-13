Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.92

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and traded as high as $45.25. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 94,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.54.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.