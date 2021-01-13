AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 91,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AdvanSix by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

