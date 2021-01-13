ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $31.50. ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 36,927 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.05. The stock has a market cap of £6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

About ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

