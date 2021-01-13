Aeon Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $10,468.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00469813 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 731% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.