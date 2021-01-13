Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 825,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 737,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

