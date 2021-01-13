Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMG. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

