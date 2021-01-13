Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.47

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 317773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Affimed by 500.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

