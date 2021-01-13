Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,266 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

