Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

A stock opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

