Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 535469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.41.

Specifically, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total value of C$1,071,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,279 shares of company stock worth $11,663,311.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2,095.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

