Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.90. 1,419,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,400,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research began coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Agora alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.