Agrello (DLT) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Agrello has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $301,664.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,441,267 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

