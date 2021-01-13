Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.83. Air Industries Group shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 46,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $83,878 in the last three months. 34.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

