Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 515.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.47. Air T has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $137,473.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

